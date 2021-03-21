THERE'S not a lot we can do during the current lockdown - but we are allowed to get out for some exercise.

So, we are going to be bringing you some ideas of walks in the area which you can enjoy without straying too far.

These will also give you the chance to discover some interesting local places and may even give you the taste for venturing further afield once restrictions are further lifted.

Welsh Government guidelines are that exercise should be local to you so the walks we will be featuring will be as close to people's homes as possible.

Twmbarlwm taken by Alison Smith, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club

Once restrictions are lifted, we'll head further afield.

Twmbarlwm Walk

This 4km walk will take you up to the top of the Iron Age hill fort of Twmbarlwm. From the top there are stunning views over Cardiff Bay to the south and the Brecon Beacons to the north.

This is a strenuous walk with a climb of 900ft and will take about two hours to complete.

Top of Twmbarlwm mountain. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Hajnalka Csilik

You start at the Cwmcarn Forest Drive Visitor Centre.

1. From the Visitor Centre head up the valley following the fenced permissive path beside the camping site to the Nantcarn Lake.

2. Continue up the valley walking along either side of the lake and pass through a timber walk-through to follow the green tarmac’d path along the right-hand side of the stream running into the lake.

An aerial view of Twmbarlwm by Martin Brain

3. The green path passes a small pond (walk either to the left or right of the pond), passing a wooden outdoor classroom/ shelter on the right. After approximately 20 metres turn left (ignoring steps on the right) to cross a concrete stream bridge. Turn right following the lane which re-crosses the stream after 50 metres. Continue along the lane for 50 metres reaching the brow of the hill.

4. Turn right at the brow of the hill and walk through the wooden pedestrian gate, past the signpost directing to Pegwn y Bwlch and Twmbarlwm.

5. The path starts to climb reaching a junction of five tracks after about 60 metres. Take the second track on the left (between the mountain bike track marked ‘Twrch’ and ‘Cafall’ and the track with the metal kissing gate) onto a track that rises to reach the lower exit road of the Forest Drive after a short distance.

The view from the top of Twmbarlwm

6. Cross the road diagonally to join a wide stony track which continues to rise, bending sharply left until it reaches the Forest Drive road a second time.

7. Turn right following the road (taking care of any traffic) for approximately 150 metres until you round a sharp right hand bend. Immediately after the bend join the wide track that rises at 45 degrees to the left of the road.

8. Follow this track which curves right above the main side valley (ignoring the track leading down to the right) reaching the Forest Drive road for a third time at a metal kissing gate. Being careful of any traffic turn right onto the road walking the short distance until you reach the crossroads.

9. Take the second left road to the metal kissing gate passing the wooden signpost directing to ‘Twmbarlwm’ and ‘Darren Road’, and then climb the steep obvious worn trail to the top of the hill, then cross the plateau to the Castle mound.

Reader Les Curtis captured this beautiful shot from Twmbarlwm

10.Retrace your steps along the route to return to the Visitor Centre.

This walk is published by Caerphilly County Borough Council. For more information go to www.cwmcarnforest.co.uk/activities/walking-at-cwmcarn/