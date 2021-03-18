WALES is expecting a four-week delay on some of its vaccine supply, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said the delay should not impact the Welsh Government's ability to offer a first dose of the vaccinate to all priority groups by mid-April and all other eligible adults by the end of July.

The delay will also not affect anyone who has received their vaccination appointment already.

Mr Gething said: "I have been clear throughout that supply is the limiting factor in our programme. If we had more supply, we could vaccinate more quickly.

"Members will be aware of reports yesterday evening of a reduction in supply available across the UK.

"We have been informed by the UK Government that some of the supply we had been expecting to arrive in the UK before mid-April will now be delivered up to four weeks later than originally planned.

"The UK Government has provided assurances that this should not impact on delivery of our commitments to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the current nine priority groups by the middle of April and all other eligible adults by the end of July.

"However, as we have every step of the way, we are working through exactly what the reduced forecast means for our programme in Wales.

"We will continue discussions with the UK Government with a focus on ensuring we meet the milestones in our national strategy.

"Significant supplies of vaccine were delivered to vaccination centres and GP practices last week and additional supplies are being delivered this week. So there will be no impact on those who have received their appointment for vaccination."

The health minister also praised the success of the vaccination programme so far.

He added: "Our Vaccination Programme has been remarkable over the last few months. More than 1.1 million people have now received their first dose and almost 300,000 people have received their full course.

"The data over recent days shows the pace at which our vaccination teams can work when the supply is available; vaccinating around the rate of one per cent of the population a day.

"Next week I will publish our second update to our national strategy. We will reflect further on delivery of our milestones as we finalise this update over the coming days."