A DRUG dealer allegedly murdered during a robbery at his flat was in a “terrible state and covered in blood”, a jury heard.

Shafiul Islam was unconscious but had his eyes wide open after being attacked, a murder trial was told.

A 999 call made in connection with the 22-year-old death was played during the trial of three men accused of killing him.

Conlan Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, 42, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, all deny his murder.

Mark Wyeth QC, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Mr Islam was killed after being repeatedly hit over the head with a Kopparberg cider bottle.

He said he died in hospital six days following a robbery at a block of flats in the city’s Tewkesbury Walk on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Mr Wyeth played a recording of the emergency call made by Ian Pearce, a neighbour of Mr Islam, which was made at 11.56pm that night.

He told the operator how he was alerted something was wrong after he had heard Mr Islam’s puppy barking in the top floor flat.

Mr Pearce said: “He’s unconscious but his eyes are open. He’s covered in blood and his eyes are open.

“A dog was barking and the door was open.

“He’s just lying there. There’s blood on the walls and everything.

“His eyes are wide open and he’s breathing.

“It looks like he’s been robbed as well. It looks like his flat has been turned over. His bed is upside down.

“He’s stripped to the waist. He’s got shorts on. He’s flat on his back.

“His puppy was barking. He moved in a couple of months ago.

“Oh my god! He’s in a terrible state. The dog is in a terrible state as well.”

The jury heard Mr Pearce staying on the line with the 999 operator until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

On the opening day of the trial, Mr Wyeth added: "Perrie Dunwell drove Peters to the scene. He arranged for Dunnion to open the communal door in order that the robbery could be carried out.

“He drove Peters and Dunnion away from the scene. He was the link to Peters, a man who described himself as an ‘enforcer’.”

He added: “Mr Islam was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“A CT scan indicated that he had suffered ‘a devastating brain injury’.

“Sadly, he never regained consciousness and died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was just 22 years old.

“Mr Islam was the defendants’ target because he was a drug dealer."

Peters has admitted conspiracy to rob.

Dunnion and Dunwell deny conspiracy to rob.

All three have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial before Mrs Justice Jefford is expected to last between four and six weeks.

