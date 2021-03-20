Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
South Wales Argus: Catherine Mayo sent in this picture of Ed from Caldicot loving the bubbles in the bath tub

South Wales Argus: Ginge enjoying his morning walk in the garden in Cwmbran. Picture shared by Amy Janssen

South Wales Argus: Ellie Jones-Ratcliffe sent in this picture of Gabby from Newport

South Wales Argus: Stephanie Ann Parisi of Blackwood shared this picture of Kitty mid yawn in a rather unusual setting

South Wales Argus: Rhiann Young from Newport said this is Larry's idea of fun - well, he is 17!

