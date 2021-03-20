Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
Catherine Mayo sent in this picture of Ed from Caldicot loving the bubbles in the bath tub
Ginge enjoying his morning walk in the garden in Cwmbran. Picture shared by Amy Janssen
Ellie Jones-Ratcliffe sent in this picture of Gabby from Newport
Stephanie Ann Parisi of Blackwood shared this picture of Kitty mid yawn in a rather unusual setting
Rhiann Young from Newport said this is Larry's idea of fun - well, he is 17!