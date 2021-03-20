CWMBRAN will be the home to Wales' first dedicated Padel Tennis club, it has been revealed.

The tennis courts at Woodland Road Sports and Social Club in Cwmbran are set to be replaced by two Padel Tennis courts, with room for a third.

The club will use half of the former tennis courts at the site, and, as part of the same project, the other half will be converted into an all-weather 3G five-a-side football pitch, which can be split up into two training pitches.

The plans received full planning consent from Torfaen council in July 2020.

Padel Tennis is a cross between tennis and squash, and is extremely popular in Spain and many Latin American countries.

Players score points in the same way as tennis, but can bounce the ball off the walls of the court. Only underarm serving is allowed, to make the sport more inclusive.

There are an estimated 20,000 Padel Tennis courts in Spain but only 80 in the UK.

Windsor Lawn Tennis Club in Penarth recently installed the first Padel Tennis court in Wales, and The Welsh Padel Centre will add two more courts.

The Woodland Road site is managed by registered charity Hwb Torfaen.

Dan Oliver, chief executive of Hwb Torfaen said: “We are mandated to provide community facilities and general community benefits at the Woodland Road site and are delighted that these new facilities will benefit the whole community.

"This is a significant investment in the site and shows the importance and value that partnership work can bring, this project is a perfect example of how the voluntary and private sector can come together to meet the needs of a community.”

Croesyceiliog North ward councillor Richard Clark said: “As a child the tennis courts were popular around the Wimbledon period. But over the years they have fallen into a poor state and for safety reasons have been locked up.

"Now these projects bring new life to the old courts and this regeneration brings an ambitious start to new developments at Woodland Road.

"I look forward to the completion of these works and the community enjoying the use of these facilities."

David Cornwell, chief executive of Padel Centres Ltd said: “I’ve spent the last couple of years looking for a site to create this club.

"Padel Tennis is a wonderful sport which can be played by all ages and people of all abilities.

"We hope to start works shortly and look forward to introducing Padel Tennis to Cwmbran, Newport and beyond.”