INVESTMENT to tackle a disease with 'startling' numbers in Wales has been welcomed by a Newport Senedd Member.

Jayne Bryant, Newport West MS, welcomed £6.5 million in investment dedicated towards diabetes and obesity prevention.

The funding announcement comes after a Senedd debate on March 10, which called on Welsh Government to do more to act to prevent type 2 diabetes in Newport and across Wales.

Currently, more than eight per cent of people aged 17 and over live with diabetes in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which serves the Gwent area.

This means that almost 40,000 families are directly affected.

The vast majority of these cases are type 2 diabetes.

READ MORE:

The debate, tabled by Jenny Rathbone, Welsh Labour MS for Cardiff Central, noted the success of a recent intervention programme pilot in Afan valley, and urged Welsh Government to develop a new plan to combat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The £6.5 million funding will be targeted at children and older people to support them in reaching and maintaining a healthy weight.

More than £4 million will go into developing a system-based approach which will contribute to preventing illness and reducing the impact of poor health and inequality.

Ms Bryant, said: “We know that type 2 diabetes impacts a startling number of families here in Wales, and treating type 2 diabetes places an extraordinary strain on the NHS, not least at the present time.

“In the majority of cases, type 2 diabetes is preventable.

“I have seen first-hand how diabetes is a relentless disease, which can affect all aspects of a person’s life.

"It is wonderful news that Welsh Government have responded so positively.”