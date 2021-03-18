EMERGENCY services are dealing with a crash in Pontypool.
Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Snatchwood Road.
As a result of the incident, traffic is moving slowly in the area.
Police are warning to expect delays.
A spokesman said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Snatchwood Road, Pontypool and traffic is currently slow moving."