AN “ENFORCER” who threatened to stab his victim over money owed to a drugs gang has been jailed.
Louis Hall, 22, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was locked up after he pleaded guilty to harassment.
Prosecutor Byron Broadstock said the defendant was, “enforcing this so-called debt – if necessary by intimidation and threats".
There was a reference made that he would "chef” his target.
Hall pleaded guilty to harassment.
The offence was committed in the Torfaen area in February.
The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, jailed him for 12 months.
Cardiff Crown Court was told Hall had previous convictions for violence and was locked up for a series of knife-point robberies in Northamptonshire.
