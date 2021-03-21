ADVENTUROUS boarders at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools have climbed Everest - or the equivalent of it - to raise more than £500 for a mental health charity.
The girls and boarding staff based at Monmouth School for Girls smashed the Everest Challenge, achieving a total distance much greater than the height of the mountain.
And those who took part in the gruelling indoor challenge have raised £570 for Mind Monmouthshire.
Girls aged from 10 to Sixth Form completed loops inside Twiston Davies and Augusta House – two, three-storey boarding house buildings.
Each girl and member of staff climbed the stairwell, walked the length of the buildings, down the end staircase and then looped back around.
“The girls completed an outstanding 1,659 laps of Twiston Davies and Augusta House,” said organiser, Mrs Joanne Pascoe, assistant houseparent of school house at Monmouth School for Girls. “They climbed a combined total of 9,124.5 metres – a brilliant 275.64 metres greater than the height of Everest, which stands at 8,848.86.”
To make a donation, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/boarding-everest