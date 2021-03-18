MEMBERS of the Senedd will have their pay frozen for the second year in a row.
The board responsible for setting salaries said the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic, and the wider financial circumstances caused by coronavirus, had led to its decision.
Senedd members were themselves opposed to a pay rise, the board added.
Dr Elizabeth Haywood, who chairs the Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd, said the pandemic "continues to rage and ravage incomes of Welsh workers".
The board has also decided to place a cap on annual pay changes for Senedd members’ staff. It has also put in place improved pension arrangements for those employees, as well as changes to the stationery allowances available to members.
The pay freeze means Senedd members will continue to receive a base salary of £67,649 in the 2021/22 year.
Members appointed as ministers and to other key positions receive an additional salary, also capped for the upcoming year.
As the head of the government, the first minister receives the highest additional salary, of £80,334, for a total annual salary of £147,983.
See the table below for other additional salaries in the Senedd.
Dr Haywood said the board's decisions would help inform people who were planning to stand as candidates in this May's Senedd election.
Decisions would be reviewed throughout the next Senedd term "to ensure members are able to carry out their duties effectively while also, as always, ensuring excellent value for money for the taxpayer," she added.