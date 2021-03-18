SIX men aged between 32 and 50 - including four in Gwent - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine in a coordinated police raid which took place across the UK today, Thursday.

Gwent Police alongside colleagues from the Met, Thames Valley Police and South Wales Police, carried out warrants at 12 addresses as part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.

The warrants took place at six residential properties in Gwent - in Gilwern, Ebbw Vale, Blaina, Caerphilly and Newport, along with two businesses premises in Ebbw Vale and Bedwas.

Warrants also took place at addresses in Cardiff, Oxford, Kent and Barking, in London.

More than 90 officers were involved in Thursday morning’s operation including specialist officers from the organised crime unit, method of entry officers, search trained officers as well as officers from the dogs unit.

A quantity of drugs – believed to be class A - has been seized and will be sent away for forensic examination and identification. Cash, jewellery and vehicles were also seized during the operation.

READ MORE:

Four men were arrested in Gwent - including a 32-year-old from Gilwern, a 50-year-old man Ebbw Vale, a 35-year-old from Caerphilly, and a 37-year-old from Newport.

A 38-year-old man from Barking and a 40-year-old man from Manchester were also arrested.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew, of Gwent Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “Today’s operation displays our commitment to keeping our communities safe by tackling serious and organised crime. Thanks to the hard work of our officers, six people are in police custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigations and these warrants today, are aimed at those who profit from selling these drugs to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities. Our work to tackle organised crime is so important to stop class A drugs from harming our local communities.

“Anyone involved in this type of criminality can expect to be pursued and brought before the courts.

“As always, I’d like to thank our communities for their support. If you see something that either seems out of place or just doesn’t add up then you can contact us and know it will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with any information on drug dealing can call Gwent Police on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.