AN 80-YEAR-OLD man has been banned from driving after he was caught drink driving on Boxing Day.
Frederick Baldwin was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court following his guilty plea to the offence.
He gave a reading of 125 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on December 26, 2020.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The offence was committed on the A468 in Caerphilly when Baldwin was driving a Mercedes car.
The defendant was banned from driving for 15 months.
He was ordered to pay £619 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.