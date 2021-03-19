PLANS to build 122 homes on a greenfield site close to the M4 in Monmouthshire have been submitted to the county council.

The application forms the second phase of a masterplan to build 266 homes at Rockfield Farm in Undy, with the first phase for 144 homes approved by Monmouthshire council in February 2019.

An image showing where the homes will be located, highlighted in red. Picture: Childs Sulzmann Architects

Under the reserved matters application, the development will be split onto two sites, with 19 homes on land closer to the M4 and 103 homes on the second site.

A range of homes are proposed, with 18 one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom flats, 13 two-bedroom houses, 46 three-bedroom houses and 27 four-bedroom houses proposed.

The development includes 25 per cent affordable housing, which amounts to 31 homes.

A bund with acoustic fencing is proposed on the site to reduce noise from the M4.

Three-storey flats will be located closest to the motorway to shield noise, while houses with private gardens will be situated furthest away from the traffic.

“The accommodation has been arranged in a hierarchy, with the private gardens furthest away from the noise, to help create quiet outdoor space shielded from the noise of the M4,” a design and access statement says.

A new woodland walk will also link the two sites across the existing woodland known as Breezy Bank, which is a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation.

An aerial view of the site. Picture: Childs Sulzmann Architects

This will improve connectivity between green spaces, according to the application.

Parking will be provided with a variety of garages, driveways and a forecourt for the flats.

Twenty-four visitor spaces are proposed on both parcels of land, with cycle provision also included.

A design and access statement promises “high-quality” homes, which will be “in-keeping” with the area.

An aerial view of the site. Picture: Childs Sulzmann Architects

“This proposed development will provide 122 high-quality dwellings across a range of one- to four- bedroom houses and flats with a 25 per cent affordable housing provision,” it says.

“High-quality green open spaces are incorporated within the layout, and ecological assets have been retained and enhanced.”

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.