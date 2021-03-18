CONTROVERSIAL plans for a post-rehab drug and alcohol facility for women in Pontypool has been given the go-ahead by Torfaen council’s planning committee.

The plans will see two flats at Clarence Villa in Osborne Road converted into supported living accommodation for up to nine women recovering from substance misuse or other life-controlling problems.

The applicant, Hope Centre Ministries, is a Christian-based charity set up to support men and women who have battled with drugs, alcohol and other issues.

In the planning meeting Cllr Gaynor James said she had been contacted by residents who had raised concerns over anti-social behaviour.

A petition signed by 42 residents from 27 households was also submitted to the council, objecting to the application.

However, the planning committee heard that the police raised no concerns and the charity already operates a similar facility in the county borough, which has received no complaints.

A council report says the aim of the facility is to “provide help and support to residents who have moved from structured rehabilitation programmes by providing a next-step support scheme to enable them to return to the community”.

In total, there will be 10 people living in the accommodation – nine residents plus a full-time support worker.

The residents who live there would be referred by professionals from charities and other statutory services, local churches, and homeless projects.

The residents will be monitored 24 hours a day and will have support plans during their stay. The charity says all residents would be vetted prior to being offered a place. Those with mental health issues, ongoing substance abuse issues or prolific offenders would not be accepted.