A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEO DEACON, 20, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was sent to a young offender institution for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer and the criminal damage of a Gwent Police car by spitting in it.

He was ordered to pay £424 in compensation.

CORY MALCOLM SAUNDERS, 25, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG PURNELL, 23, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £528 in compensation and a surcharge.

RYAN JOHN ECCLESTONE, 30, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ebbw Vale on Boxing Day 2020.

He was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK FLEMING, 31, of Partridge Road, Llanhilleth, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message and a phone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

JAMIE JOHNSON, 31, of Seymour Rise, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving on Chepstow Road, Newport, with cannabis derivative, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL MICHAEL EVANS, 39, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

COLIN JAMES MORGAN, 41, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £550 in compensation and a fine after he pleaded guilty to stealing two chainsaws in a burglary at a shed in Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny.

MAREK CERVENAK, 38, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving on Port Road with cannabis derivative, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £429 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.