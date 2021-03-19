CORONAVIRUS hospital admissions in Gwent make up more than 60 per cent of Wales’ total over the last seven days.

While the number of coronavirus hospitalisations in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area has fallen over the last week, the number of people admitted daily with the virus has risen.

It remains the highest number in the country, making up 62.5 per cent of the country’s total.

On average, 25 people have been admitted to hospital each day in Gwent, out of 40 daily admissions across Wales.

That daily average has increased from 22 the week before.

Despite the slight increase in admissions, the number of patients in hospital, either recovering from coronavirus, or with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, in Gwent has fallen again.

Over the last seven days, and average of 82 people have been in hospital with coronavirus each day across the health board area.

That is down from 109 last week, and 158 the week before.

Nationally, the numbers of hospitalisations and admissions related to coronavirus has fallen again.

In the past seven days the average number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is 1,015, down from 1,231, the lowest figure since October.

While on average, 40 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales due to coronavirus each day over the last seven days, down from 44 last week.

The daily average for Covid hospital admissions is now below the previous low in August.

First minister, Mark Drakeford said: “Thanks to your hard work, today’s figures show the lowest number of people with covid admitted to hospital during the pandemic.

“This is positive news, but there are still 1,000 covid patients in hospital.

“Please continue to follow the basics to help keep Wales safe.”