A NEW cancer centre for South East Wales has been given the go ahead.

The new Velindre Cancer Centre is one of three projects being delivered using the Welsh Government’s revenue funded Mutual Investment Model.

It was given approval by health minister Vaughan Gething and finance minister Rebecca Evans today.

Mr Gething said the proposals have been subject to long and detailed scrutiny process.

He said: “Our current Velindre Cancer Centre has delivered exceptional service to people for many decades.

“It is known as a special place by those people who have needed its crucial support at one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"But like all buildings, there comes a time when we have to look to the future and ensure that people can continue to get the best possible care for the decades ahead.

"The new centre is expected to open its doors in 2025 and will be the centre-piece of plans for delivering high quality cancer services in South East Wales.

“It will operate as part of an integrated network of care across the region and include closer working with other hospitals.

"As we move to the new Velindre, we must ensure we build on that incredible spirit that has grown up around Velindre that gives so many of our patients and their families the hope and support they are looking for.”

The new centre will be based at a site in Whitchurch, Cardiff, known as the Northern Meadows - and many living in the area have objected to the proposals over the loss of green space.

Addressing these concerns in a joint written statement, Mr Gething and Ms Evans said: "We are both aware that the proposals submitted have created significant interest among the public and healthcare professionals in South East Wales.

"Strongly-held views in favour and against the proposal have been shared with members and debated in the Senedd.

"We recognise the strength of views expressed and the concerns that have been raised. Many have questioned the environmental impact and the clinical model of the cancer centre.

"These are perfectly legitimate concerns to have raised and have required careful consideration.

"In terms of the environmental impact of developing this site, the local planning authority is responsible for this determination.

"As ministers we are also reassured by the plans set out in the business cases for the cancer centre to have the highest standards of sustainable construction and for a sensitive approach to be taken to the siting and development on the Northern Meadows site."

READ MORE:

Ms Evans said: “We are committed to investing in our social and economic infrastructure to improve public services in Wales.

"I am pleased to be able to take forward our manifesto commitment to deliver a new cancer hospital using the Mutual Investment Model, which continues to boost capital investment in large scale infrastructure projects in Wales.

"This approach will allow us to build a new cancer centre many years sooner than would otherwise have been the case.”

Steve Ham, chief executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, added: “The approval of our outline business case is an important moment for cancer services for the people of South East Wales.

“It provides a once in a generation opportunity to transform the services we offer in partnership with our patients, UHB partners, academic partners and the third sector.

“We will continue to put patients’ needs and safety at the heart of everything we do as we progress our plans, building on our proud history.”