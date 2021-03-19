CAERPHILLY council’s eight-year pay dispute with its sacked former chief executive has finally come to an end – with a £108,500 pay off.

Anthony O’Sullivan was first suspended in 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to two senior officers, and himself.

Now, eight years later, the saga is finally over. Caerphilly council has agreed to pay Mr O’Sullivan a settlement of £97,500. They will also pay the former chief executive £11,000 plus VAT towards legal costs.

MORE NEWS:

This pay-out ends the dispute and the need for any further legal proceedings.

A spokesman for the council has said: “Mr O’Sullivan and Caerphilly County Borough Council have agreed to resolve their historic dispute without the need for further legal proceedings and expensive litigation.

“From the council’s perspective, the agreed settlement payment of £97,500 (plus a contribution of £11,000 plus VAT towards legal costs) represents a significant cost saving compared with the potential sums involved in continuing to defend protracted legal proceedings – it also draws this matter to a conclusion.

“Mr O’Sullivan is similarly grateful that this lengthy dispute is now resolved so that he and his family can move on.

“This draws to a close a most difficult period for all parties.”

Mr O’Sullivan was sacked in October 2019 after a seven-year pay dispute.

He earned a salary of £137,000 for more than six years, and the pay row cost taxpayers more than £4 million.