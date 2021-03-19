PORTUGAL has announced it will open its borders to all Brits whether they've had a vaccine or not.

Joining the likes of Cyprus and Greece, Portugal is the latest country to announce that they will be opening their borders to British tourists this summer.

Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marquez has said that tourists will be allowed into the country if they can show proof of having been vaccinated, or that they received a negative Covid test result before travelling.

Under prime minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown Brits will be prevented from travelling abroad for holidays until mid-May.

Portugal is no longer on the red list, meaning once foreign travel reopens Brits won't be banned from travelling there.

Ms Marques said the country wants to welcome back Brits from May 17.

She told the BBC: "I do believe that Portugal will soon allow restriction-free travel, not only for vaccinated people, but those who are immune or who test negative."

And she insisted that "everything will be ready by mid-May" because the pandemic situation in the country is "stable".

Whether or not we'll actually be allowed to travel abroad by this time is subject to review and the government's Global Travel Taskforce are keeping tabs on the situation - we are expected to receive an update on this on April 12.

Following that, the Government will determine when international travel should resume, which it has already said will be no earlier than mid May.

Currently anyone who travels abroad to the 33 "high risk" countries has to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel.