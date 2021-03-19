LOVE Island will be going ahead this summer, ITV have confirmed.

A new series of Love Island will be airing on our television screens later this year and the iconic dating show is currently looking for contestants.

ITV has confirmed the show will be back for its seventh series and they are currently on the look-out for singletons prepared to spend 10 weeks in Casa Amor.

Producers have promised "more texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges" with "lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits" for Love Island 2021.

Who will host and where will it be filmed?

Laura Whitmore is the current host of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore will continue hosting the next series of Love Island.

In an interview with Stella magazine she said: “I have been told that it’s coming back. I love doing it, it’s such a fun show.

"And I actually think it’s been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss."

Former host Caroline Flack tragically took her own life on February 15, 2020, at the age of 40.

MORE NEWS:

It is usually filmed in a villa in Majorca but it is unclear if that will be the case this year.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said last year that producers had looked into the possibility of filming the show “in Cornwall somewhere”, but had ruled it out as it would not “be the same show”.

It has previously been reported that the island of Jersey is being considered this year if it is not possible to film in Majorca.

Announcing ITV’s spring schedule, Lygo said: “There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the Euros and the return of Love Island, but much more besides.

“Brilliant drama production teams have worked in the most challenging production conditions to bring these very different but equally strong series to air.”

Who are the most recent winners?

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are the most recent winners of the show (ITV/PA)

A summer series of Love Island was last broadcast in 2019 and was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who are no longer dating.

The winter series of Love Island in 2020 was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

Other famous faces to have appeared on the show include Dr Alex George and Maura Higgins while Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still together after finding love in the villa.

How to apply:

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were runners up on Love Island series five in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

After a record number of applicants for the cancelled 2020 series you had better make your application stand out if you're hoping to get on the show.

You must be 18 or over at the time of the application closing date, and you must be a singleton looking for love.

Applicants must also be exclusively available for a minimum of ten weeks filming at any specified location.

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to be jetting off for some summer romance this year, the deadline is April 30 and applications can be made on the ITV website.

They're looking for people who have strong personalities that the public would be captivated in watching each evening.

But the application process isn’t the only way to secure your place in the villa.

Casting producers also scroll and search for contestants online who have a strong social media content and following.