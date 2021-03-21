CHEPSTOW'S Town Gate through the Port Wall used to be the only route in and out of Wales for many before the town was bypassed and the Severn Bridge was opened in the 1960s.
The arch and the high street are currently closed to traffic due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.
This historic arch is a Grade I-listed building and was originally built in the late 13th century. The archway we see today mainly dates from the 16th century, but has been restored and partly rebuilt on several occasions.
How it looks today