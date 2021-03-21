This week's theme for the camera club was abandoned. And what a selection of images from across Gwent they sent us. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
On the outskirts of a wooded area near Monmouth. Picture: Roxie Pritchard
A primary school at Clydach. Picture: Nina Salt
Andrew Rees took this picture of what's left of Blaenserchan colliery near Pontypool
Stack, Abersychan. Picture: Rebecca Lee Morgan
An abandoned phone box in Cwmbran. Picture: Jason Burgess
The former TJs building in Newport which has been left to decay. Picture: Sian McDermott
Down in the woods, Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp
Abergavenny Railway Station. Picture: Alun Evans
An old shop in Adeline Street, Pill. Picture: Andy Prosser
Ian Agland spotted this motorcycle left just off the cycle path between Crindau and Caerleon