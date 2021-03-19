RED Nose Day this year is a little different due to lockdown regulations. While people are still celebrating, opportunities for taking part in silly and colourful fundraising activies are slim.

So, we had a look in our archives to bring you pictures from Red Nose Day down the years.

  • Are you doing anything for Red Nose Day today? Drop us a line on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

South Wales Argus:

Staff at Abbeyfield Nursing Home in Caerleon get into the spirit of things to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.

South Wales Argus:

Penllwyn Primary School crossing patrol man Derek Cook mans the crossing in fancy dress to raise money for the school in 2004.

South Wales Argus:

Aqua Aerobics Comic Relief special - everyone wore red and a nose ( if they could keep it on) for the whole session at Abergavenny Leisure Centre in 2017.

South Wales Argus:

Hasbro employees jump into some huge pants to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005

South Wales Argus:

Hasbro employees (L-R) Claire Hetherington, Lucy Emanuel, Jason Crook, operations manager, Georgina Marasco, and Karen Fotheringham, look mortified as they prepare to partake in a bushtucker trial in 2005.

South Wales Argus:

Staff at Abergavenny Leisure Centre had a bake sale raising more than £100 for Comic Relief in 2017.

South Wales Argus:

Pupils of Tutshill C of E Primary School take part in an attempt to break the world record at a number of people to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer together on kazoos for Comic Relief in 2015. Ruby Williams, centre, nose a good cause.

South Wales Argus:

Pupils of Caerleon Comprehensive School making crazy faces in the photo booth for Comic Relief in 2015. Pictured are Olivia Rabaiotti, (L), and Nia Fulkner.

South Wales Argus:

Louisa Nigro, an employee at Hasbro in Newport, joins in the fun to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.