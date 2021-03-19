RED Nose Day this year is a little different due to lockdown regulations. While people are still celebrating, opportunities for taking part in silly and colourful fundraising activies are slim.
So, we had a look in our archives to bring you pictures from Red Nose Day down the years.
- Are you doing anything for Red Nose Day today? Drop us a line on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
Staff at Abbeyfield Nursing Home in Caerleon get into the spirit of things to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.
Penllwyn Primary School crossing patrol man Derek Cook mans the crossing in fancy dress to raise money for the school in 2004.
Aqua Aerobics Comic Relief special - everyone wore red and a nose ( if they could keep it on) for the whole session at Abergavenny Leisure Centre in 2017.
Hasbro employees jump into some huge pants to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005
Hasbro employees (L-R) Claire Hetherington, Lucy Emanuel, Jason Crook, operations manager, Georgina Marasco, and Karen Fotheringham, look mortified as they prepare to partake in a bushtucker trial in 2005.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Traders are tired of surprises’ says Abergavenny shopkeeper
- Look who’s just been in court from Newport
- Caerphilly man, 80, caught drink driving
Staff at Abergavenny Leisure Centre had a bake sale raising more than £100 for Comic Relief in 2017.
Pupils of Tutshill C of E Primary School take part in an attempt to break the world record at a number of people to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer together on kazoos for Comic Relief in 2015. Ruby Williams, centre, nose a good cause.
Pupils of Caerleon Comprehensive School making crazy faces in the photo booth for Comic Relief in 2015. Pictured are Olivia Rabaiotti, (L), and Nia Fulkner.
Louisa Nigro, an employee at Hasbro in Newport, joins in the fun to help raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.