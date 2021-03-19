POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has gone missing.
Gwent Police are appealing for help to locate Alice Laws, from Abercarn.
The 17-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, March 16, at around 9pm in Cwmbran.
She has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Pontypool.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the police.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information in relation to Alice Laws, 17, from Abercarn, who is reported as missing.
“Alice was last seen on Tuesday, March 16, at around 8pm in Cwmbran and officers are concerned for her welfare.
“She has mid-to-long dark brown hair, of slim build and is around 5’ 8” tall.
“She was last seen wearing grey jogging trousers, with a cream cropped turtle, black Nike trainers and a green coat.
“Alice has known links to the Cwmbran, Newport and Pontypool areas.
“If you have seen Alice or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 04 17/03/21 or 2100092514.
“You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”