A CRASH has closed a road just outside of Newport.
The B4239 has been closed by Gwent Police following the incident.
The stretch of road is closed between Light House Park and Walnut Tree Farm.
Diversions are in place whilst emergency services deal with the collision.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4239, Wentloog Road.
"The road is currently closed between Light Hoouse Park and Walnut Tree Farm while we deal with the incident.
"Diversions are in place.
"Please drive carefully."