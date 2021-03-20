FAMILIES in Wales who have lost a child will soon be able to receive £500 towards funeral costs from the Welsh Government.

From April 1, families who have registered the loss of a child under the age of 18 will be able to receive financial support, housing and local government minister Julie James has announced.

Families will not be required to actively seek the funding or make a claim. Instead, a one off payment will be offered by the Registrar when the death is registered.

Ms James said: “We want to offer families practical, compassionate support at an unimaginably difficult time. Local government will take the lead on delivering the additional support to families and we have worked closely in partnership with them to develop an approach that is easy to access and will provide the support when they need it.”

“No parent wants to think about having to plan their child’s funeral. We have worked with local authorities so this process is as seamless as possible for families.”

The additional financial support for funerals is part of a wider package for families who have lost a child, which includes the development of national bereavement standards and a new £1m grant to help address the gaps in bereavement service provision across Wales.

Since 2017, Welsh Government has worked with local government and One Voice Wales, which represents town and community councils in Wales, to waive child burial and cremations fees.

Rhian Mannings is the founder and chief executive officer of 2 Wish Upon A Star, a charity supporting people affected by sudden death in children and adults.

She said: “Nobody should ever have to experience the death of their child. It goes against the pattern of life and leaves unimaginable pain and grief.

"That pain and devastation is often compounded by the financial burden of paying funeral costs which can amount to thousands of pounds.

"Planning the funeral is a difficult process. Parents making choices about their final goodbyes is another part of the grieving process but knowing there is funding available to help towards the costs of funerals would be appreciated by so many.”