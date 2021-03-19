FROM the end of March, opening hours at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn will change.
The summer opening hours come into effect from Sunday, March 28.
The new hours will be:
- Monday to Saturday: 8am to 5.45pm;
- Sunday: 9am to 5:45pm.
Access to the HWRC is by appointment only. The quickest and easiest way for residents to book a slot is using the online booking form.
Residents who don’t have access to a computer, or the internet, can phone 01495 762200.
For more information visit torfaen.gov.uk/waste