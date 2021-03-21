A NATIONAL ID scheme for young carers has been launched in Torfaen.

Torfaen council is the first council in South East Wales to launch a young carer ID card, as part of the national scheme developed by local authorities, Welsh Government and Carers Trust Wales.

Young Carers are classed as children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled, has mental health problems or is affected by substance misuse.

Torfaen Young Carers Team is currently supporting more than 120 young carers who’ve had a carers’ assessment.

YCID card holders will also benefit from Torfaen Leisure Trust services, such as free swimming and gym access.

Executive member for children, families and communities, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: “We are very proud of the Young Carers in our borough who provide an excellent example of the true meaning of caring and highlight the relationship between dependence and independence.

“It is so pleasing to see that recognition via the Young Carers’ national ID card project and to play our part here in Torfaen.”

Kate Cubbage, head of external affairs for Carers Trust Wales said “Young carers across Wales have long called for an ID card to help them get the recognition they deserve and the support they need.

“We are delighted that Torfaen Council is launching an ID card as part of the new national model this Young Carers Action Day and we look forward to every area in Wales having an ID card by 2022.