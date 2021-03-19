PLANS to open an ‘adult gaming centre’ in Monmouth have been met with more than 100 objections.

A planning application has been lodged to convert the former DS Music store in Monnow Street into a gaming centre.

Barry Island Pleasure Park owner, Henry Danter is the applicant behind the plans and has said it would boost the town centre.

But since the plans were lodged, more than 170 residents have submitted comments to Monmouthshire County Council with the vast majority objecting.

Concerns have been raised over the proposed location of the centre and that it would encourage gambling.

One objector said: “The last thing a historic market town needs is an “adult amusement arcade”.

“It will be totally out-of-keeping with the town generally, and Agincourt Square in particular.

“It will also encourage the scourge of gambling.”

Another said the proposal would be “a retrograde and damaging step” for the town centre.

“We need businesses who will create a better environment for all, this will only feed addiction and deter more positive enterprises,” they said.

One resident said they objected to the location of the planned centre, but not to having services for gaming.

“Gaming outlets have their place but not in the middle of a historic town,” they said.

However one resident supporting the plan said it would be “something fun for Monmouth which it desperately needs for young adults”.

“As long as it isn’t open longer than the pubs in the square at night, don’t really see a problem,” they said.

The gaming centre would be open from 10am until 10pm, seven days a week, according to the application.

A licensing application for the facility was approved by Monmouthshire council earlier this month.

Mr Danter, who has been operating amusement arcades since 1960, assured councillors the centre would be well run and said it would be “a terrific asset to Monmouth” at a licensing committee meeting.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.