DRIVING instructors across Newport held a demonstration against the lack of clarity around when lessons will be able to resume today.

The group of almost 50 instructors held a convoy protest around the city this morning.

Starting at Newport Stadium, the group formed a convoy along the SDR to the M4 at junction 24 for Coldra.

They then followed the M4 to junction 28 for Tredegar Park, before returning along the SDR to Blaina Wharf, and heading to Friars Walk.

The group were hoping to raise awareness of what they believe is an unfair decision by the Welsh Government to not allow instructors to return to teaching with other close contact service, such as hairdressers.

Dan Colsey, of Dan Colsey School of Motoring, explained: “We have been in lockdown now for nearly four months.

“The Welsh Government have not given us any indication on when we can start teaching people to drive again.

“They have given hairdressers the go ahead to start, so we want to know what is the difference between us and hairdressers.

“We have got essential pupils like nurses who want to learn how to drive. They are having to get taxis back and forth to work which is costing them money.”

The group began planning a demonstration last Friday, after the announcement that they would not be able to return.

They had hoped to hold a large South Wales gathering in Cardiff, ending at the Senedd, but due to stay local rules, they opted for a local Newport demonstration.

Mr Colsey added: “We want to get recognised by the Welsh Government so that they can give us a date on when we can return to work.

“We make sure we clean and sanitise the cars before and after every lesson, we make sure windows are open so that we have airflow through the car and we wear masks at all times.”

Another organiser, Luke Thompson, director of M4 Motoring Driving School, said he was delighted with the turnout.

Mr Thompson said: “It was far better than I expected to be honest.

“The turnout of instructors shows just how passionately people feel about their jobs and about how much they want to provide that support to learner drivers.

“We have to give a big shout out to Gwent Police as well for their help today.

“Their support and communication before the event was fantastic, and they’ve been an enormous help along the route as well.

“I wasn’t expecting it to take an hour and a half, but I think we managed to get our message out there, and hopefully we can now look forward to receiving a date of when we can return to work.”