PLANS to relocate a Welsh-medium school in Abercarn to the site of the former Cwmcarn High School could be given the go ahead, despite objections.
Under Caerphilly council proposals, Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon would relocate to a new purpose-built building.
A statutory notice – a final consultation – took place between January 11 and February 7, in which two objections were received.
In the objection report, questions were raised over the “proposal prioritisation of Welsh language provision in the area and the perception of discrimination against non-Welsh speaking children”.
The report says the council is “dedicated to providing educational facilities that meet the needs of our pupils and local communities”.
It says that the proposals have been prioritised based on building condition and overall sustainability.
Concerns were also raised in relation to the capacity of local secondary schools in the area and the need to create a new secondary school on the proposed site.
The report says the two geographically closest secondary schools – Newbridge and Risca – were raised as part of the objection period.
But both local English medium secondary schools were identified as “having adequate provision at their current locations for their catchment pupils”.
If given the go ahead the new building would benefit from a primary facility with childcare, special resource base, nursery, classrooms, assembly hall, a library and IT space.
The new school would accommodate 420 pupils plus 60 nursery places.
A final decision will be made on Wednesday, April 7.