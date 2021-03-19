PLANS for 13 flats at a former rifle club and offices in Cwmbran have been given the go-ahead despite concerns over the building’s height.
Bron Afon Housing Association’s plan to demolish the buildings on the site – on land at Victoria Street and Ventnor Road in Cwmbran – was deferred in a planning meeting in January, but now it has been given the go-ahead by Torfaen council’s planning committee.
In the January meeting, concerns were raised by councillors that the building would not fit in with the surrounding area, and they decided to defer the application.
The housing association has since made amendments to the building, including changing the brick colour and roofing material.
However, local ward member Cllr David Thomas said the height was still a concern for residents
Despite this, the planning committee gave the green light to the application, which will see the demolition of the former Cwmbran Rifle Club, a block of disused public toilets, and the existing office block formerly used by Keith Smart Solicitors.
Under the proposals, all 13 of the flats would be affordable, with 11 one-bedroomed apartments and two two-bedroomed apartments. Two of the apartments will also be adapted.
The application will be subject to a Section 106 agreement, which requires the developer to contribute to the community by providing financial contributions.
Despite the scheme contributing 100 per cent affordable housing, there will be a requirement, in case the site is sold, for a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing.
The developers will also be required to contribute £6,604 for children’s play, £14,781 for adult recreation, and £2,912 for open space maintenance.