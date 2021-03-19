THE B4239 has reopened following a crash.
Earlier today, the road was closed between Lighthouse Park and Walnut Tree Farm on Wentloog Road.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Newport driving instructors hold go slow protest against Covid rules
- In the dock: Cannabis farmer and M4 drug driver in court
- Four men arrested in Gwent as part of nationwide drugs raid
Diversions were in place while emergency services were at the scene.
Gwent Police has now confirmed that the road is fully re-opened and they have reiterated the message of driving safely.