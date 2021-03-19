TWO Newport events organisers are hosting a 12-hour online rave this weekend to raise money for a food bank charity.

Radio RUAR (Rise up and Rave) will be broadcast live from Merthyr Tydfil’s Ratio Studios and will feature a wide selection of DJs playing disco, house and trance sets.

The event will be broadcast live on the Radio RUAR website, with viewers encouraged to donate to the Trussell Trust charity, which provides food bank services across the UK.

The event’s organisers, Rob Wiltshire and his partner Keighly Lewis, set up Radio RUAR two years ago to connect people through the power of music.

Earlier this week, the Argus reported on Mr Wiltshire’s experiences in the army, and his treatment for PTSD after a tragic accident.

He said music had played a key role in his learning to live with his condition.

“I felt it would be great to organise music events to raise money to help people who were going through tough times," Mr Wiltshire, of St Julians, said.

Actor, former MMA fighter and Celebrity Big Brother winner Alex Reid will host Saturday’s event, which begins at midday and ends at midnight.

The free event will be streamed live at www.radioruar.com/live-streaming and anyone watching has been asked to donate to the Trussell Trust via the event's Gofundme link here.

DJs Andy Galea, Carl Nicholson, Chelsea Singh, Sam Supplier, and Slipmatt will be taking part, and there’ll be a piano set of house and trance classics played by Paul Skelton.

Radio RUAR DJs AL-XT, Clara D, D’Oli Disco, Gary Pugh, Nick Manning, Si Manning and Wayne Webb will also be playing sets.