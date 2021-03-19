A NEWPORT man has gone missing.
Joshua Heard, 23, was last seen at 3.10am this morning, Friday, March 19.
He has brown hair, green eyes, is of slim build and around five foot, eleven inches tall.
MORE NEWS:
- Road near Newport reopened after crash
- Concern for welfare of missing teenage girl last seen in Cwmbran
- 80-year-old man banned for drink driving after being caught on Boxing Day
Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Mr Heard or has any information relating to his welfare is asked to contact the force on 101 or through direct message on their social media pages and quoting the reference 29 19/03/21 or 2100095294.