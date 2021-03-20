A PAEDOPHILE will have to register as a sex offender for seven years after he admitted downloading child abuse images.
Neil Williams, 54, of High Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was also handed a suspended jail sentence for his offences.
The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs of children.
There were one class A and B images and seven class C images.
The offences took place between November 2012 and July 2019.
Williams had no previous convictions.
At Cardiff Crown Court, he was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2028.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of his laptop and he must pay a victim surcharge of £100 within three months.