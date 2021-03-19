THE iconic Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of the traditional affair, there was a "mini Trooping" staged at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen's official birthday last year.
The palace has said options for an “alternative parade” were being considered at the Queen’s Berkshire home.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.
“Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.
“The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year.”