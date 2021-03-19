THESE are the top stories across Wales, from the Argus' sister site, The National.

1. Iconic Sex Pistols venue to be turned into flats

A former Newport nightclub which was once a venue for some of the UK's most influential punk and rock bands could be replaced with 37 flats, it has been revealed.

A pre-planning application consultation has opened on plans to redevelop the former Zanzibar nightclub in Stow Hill, Newport, which was also previously the Baptist Chapel built in 1863.

2. Englishness: the misunderstood national identity integral to future of the UK

The Welsh and Scottish have long been comfortable waving flags and self-identifying with pride. For many people in England however, Englishness and Britishness are conveniently interchangeable.

Football, rugby and cricket are always an opportunity to paint the St George’s cross on faces and sing about lions and chariots, but those who actually identify solely as ‘English’ outside of a sporting arena are often viewed with suspicion.

3. The time is now for Wales to ditch Labour

Wales sits on the cusp of the most important election in a generation - and as we fast approach polling day, and the real question is not who to vote for, but who we should not, voters must soon decide who they wish to lead Wales over the next five years.

Twenty one years of Welsh Labour has taken its toll on the people of Wales, deepening poverty levels, leaving people without jobs and engulfing the Welsh Government in some seriously questionable acts. One thing has become apparent for the people of Wales, we can’t afford another administration led by Mark Drakeford and his clique of Labour Senedd Members.

4. War of words shows Wales Office has lost its way

Prif Weinidog mewn Pandemig was a landmark programme. Not only was it by far the best political documentary S4C has aired in years, but it gave a real insight into the workings of the Welsh Government at its most challenging time.

I’m not sure what I enjoyed more: Mark Drakeford’s clarinet serenade or a quick look into how his fruit and vegetables were doing at that famous allotment. That’s not to mention those panoramic cycling trips, the slick coronavirus charts, or the panic of advisers over whether their boss was outlining the latest “advice” or “rules” when giving his television briefings.

5. Ukip staffer convicted of stealing from the Senedd

A former UKIP official stole almost £2,000 worth of equipment and office consumables from the Senedd in Cardiff.

Crispin John, 42, helped himself to expensive printer cartridges and other government gear paid for by taxpayers.

Mr John was employed by Ukip in Cardiff Bay before later being appointed chief of staff to then-group leader Gareth Bennett.

