FOUR new countries have been added to the ‘red list’ of travel.

Since February 16 anyone who has been in any of the countries on the list in the past 10 days has been banned from travelling into Wales. Instead, they are required to arrive into one of the designated ports of entry in England or Scotland and remain there in managed isolation for 10 days before travelling on to Wales.

The new countries added to the list are Oman, Ethiopia, Qatar and Somalia.

A number of small exemptions from entry into Wales from red list countries are in place for diplomats, military personnel and to ensure the continuation of essential government business.

These exemptions will continue and new exemptions for aviation and maritime crew will be introduced. These arrivals will need to isolate at home for 10 days.

MORE NEWS:

The latest risk assessment on March 10 showed the risk of imported infection from variants of concern has been reduced for Portugal and Mauritius. These countries will be removed from the red list and direct flights will be reinstated. Arrivals from these countries will still have to isolate for 10 days but they can do this at home.

The full list of countries on the red list are:

1. Angola

2. Argentina

3. Bolivia

4. Botswana

5. Brazil

6. Burundi

7. Cape Verde

8. Chile

9. Colombia

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

11. Ecuador

12. Eswatini

13. Ethiopia

14. French Guiana

15. Guyana

16. Lesotho

17. Malawi

18. Mozambique

19. Namibia

20. Oman

21. Panama

22. Paraguay

23. Peru

24. Qatar

25. Rwanda

26. Seychelles

27. Somalia

28. South Africa

29. Suriname

30. Tanzania

31. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

32. Uruguay

33. Venezuela

34. Zambia

35. Zimbabwe

These regulations will come into effect from 4am on Saturday, March 20.

Although there is this ban on entering into Wales from the red list countries, Border Force have advised there have been examples of people arriving from these countries via Ireland – where the regulations do not apply – into Wales’ seaports.

In the amendments, immigration officers and police will have powers to:

• require production of a passport or travel documentation;

• detain a person for up to three hours;

• require a person to travel to an address in Wales (or a premises secured by the Welsh Ministers);

• require a person to isolate at that address;

• search a person, their baggage, or their vehicle;

• seize and retain documents or articles recovered upon a search.