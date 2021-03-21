THE Welsh Government has today announced a new international learning exchange programme, following the UK Government’s decision to withdraw from the popular Erasmus+ scheme.

The scheme will enable learners and staff, both from Wales and those who come to study or work in Wales, to continue to benefit from international exchanges in a similar way to Erasmus+, not just in Europe but also further afield.

The new scheme – which will run from 2022 to 2026 - will be supported by an investment of £65 million from the Welsh Government.

The programme will provide funding to enable students, staff and learners across universities, further education and vocational education and training, adult education, youth work settings and schools to undertake a period of structured learning or work experience overseas, as well as enabling strategic partnerships.

The scheme aims to enable 15,000 participants from Wales to go on overseas mobility exchanges over the first four years, with 10,000 participants coming to study or work in Wales.

Cardiff University has agreed to take on the detailed development of the programme over the next 12 months, working with an advisory board of stakeholders from across the education and youth sectors, with funded activities getting underway in 2022/3.

While Welsh institutions will be able to participate in the UK Government’s Turing Scheme in 2021/2, they will also continue to benefit from Erasmus+ exchanges deferred from last year due to the pandemic.

Kirsty Williams, the education minister, said: “Our students and staff are vital ambassadors for us overseas, promoting the message that Wales is an inviting destination for students and partners across the world, and their education and cultural awareness are improved in many ways as a result of spending time abroad – just as our education providers are enriched by students and staff visiting Wales to study and teach.

“By investing in this programme now, we are investing in a strong, international and prosperous future for all young people in Wales.

“The main beneficiaries of the new scheme will be young people in upper secondary, for whom the challenges of learning from home over the last year have been particularly profound."