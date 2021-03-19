LANDMARKS and buildings across the UK will be lit up in purple this weekend.

Hundreds of buildings and landmarks throughout England and Wales - including Newport Civic Centre - will be lit in purple this weekend to celebrate the upcoming census and its importance to communities.

The event is being organised by The Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of census day on March 21, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff will be lit up in purple (PA)

Iconic landmarks, including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower are signed up for the celebration, which will see them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour from Friday March 19 through to March 21.

The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout England and Wales, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Clacton Pier will be lit up in purple (PA)

See the full list in this searchable table below:

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census Operations, said:

“The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

“We wanted to shine a (purple!) light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

Smeaton's Town in Plymouth will be lit up in purple (PA)

"We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank the many buildings and landmarks for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history.”