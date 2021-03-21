PROPERTY prices always seem to be getting higher and higher, but every now and again a property comes up that is an absolute bargain.
And the current cheapest one in Penarth - which is on the market with a guide price of £34,950 – is exactly that.
This two-bed detached property on Fort Road, Lavernock, Penarth, features an elevated location with great views looking across the holiday village out towards the Channel and Somerset coastline.
Agents Shepherd Sharpe say the property comprises of an open plan lounge and dining area, as well as a kitchen, two small double bedrooms and bathroom with shower end whirlpool bath.
UPVC double glazing and propane gas central heating included, and the property was one of the last of the original chalets to be built.
On site there is a swimming pool, site office, and laundry facilities.
It is a leasehold property, which can be extended via site management. Shepherd Sharpe say to extend the lease in 2021 would cost £13,530 plus costs. The new lease would be 65 years from 2006.
To find out more about this property head to https://ww2.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/57946873/?search_identifier=fd520d9cc3e07282c9958d7ef5924b29.
This property was first listed on March 11, 2021.