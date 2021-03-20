THE coronavirus case rate in Wales has fallen slightly - now sitting at 42 per 100,000 people - for the week to March 15, the latest available.

There has been one new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), and there have been five in other parts of Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic now stands at 951, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is now 5,482.

There have been 36 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, out of 208 in Wales.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 40,923 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, out of 207,646 across Wales.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, 13; Newport, 14; Blaenau Gwent, five; Monmouthshire, two; Torfaen, two.

In Wales, by the end of yesterday, 1,231,830 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - and 329,530 people in Wales have now had a second dose.

Monmouthshire (14.8 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 15 - and has the second lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (27.7) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (60.1) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, Newport (53.7) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (45.3) has the ninth highest rate.

Merthyr Tydfil (131.0) and Anglesey (114.2) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Flintshire - 25

Cardiff - 21

Swansea - 21

Newport - 14

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 14

Caerphilly - 13

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Anglesey - 10

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Merthyr Tydfil - eight

Conwy - eight

Pembrokeshire - eight

Gwynedd - seven

Carmarthenshire - six

Blaenau Gwent - five

Wrexham - five

Bridgend - three

Denbighshire - three

Powys - three

Monmouthshire - two

Torfaen - two

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - six

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.