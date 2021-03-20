GWENT Police are appealing for information after a group of around 20-30 youths were seen jumping on a supermarket delivery van.

Police received a report of a disturbance in Arthur Bliss Road, in the Alway area of Newport, at around 6.05pm on Friday, March 19.

A number of youths, reportedly a group of between 20 and 30, were seen jumping on an Iceland delivery van, which had stopped in the area.

Food was reportedly taken from the van. However, the driver of the van was not injured and departed the area at around 6.10pm.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ian Roberts said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we will be contacting the business operator as part of our enquiries. We will be reviewing CCTV from the area at the time of this incident.

“Anyone identified as committing an act of anti-social behaviour, or any other offence, during this incident will be prosecuted.

“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents. It is not acceptable within our communities, and it is not acceptable for members of the public to act in this way to someone who was merely doing their job.

“We’re keen to get the message out to parents to help us by ensuring they know where their children are, and what they are doing.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to the identity of those responsible to call us on 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist the police investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100096125 or 420 19/03/21.

You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.