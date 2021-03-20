WALES suffered Grand Slam agony with the clock in the red after being stunned by 32-30 France in Paris.

Wayne Pivac’s men were on the brink of the Six Nations title and a clean sweep only to be hit by a late double by Les Bleus in a sensational Test match.

Wales had the ball in the 79th minute but were penalised and France struck for their bonus point try, Brice Dulin crossing to earn a shot at the trophy.

The French could top the pile if they beat Scotland in Paris on Friday with a four-try bonus, with the title then decided by points difference.

It had looked so good for Wales after they pulled away in the second half but after the hosts had Paul Willemse sent off with 11 minutes left, the visitors then saw Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams sin-binned as their discipline deserted them.

It was 17-17 at the break after a stunning first half with France going ahead with a sixth-minute try by lock Romain Taofifenua only for Wales to respond swiftly through Dan Biggar, who cut a Jamie Roberts line from close-range.

Back came the French with a beautiful try with Dulin, Mathieu Jalibert and scrum-half Antoine Dupont combining.

It was soon 14-14 with a strong finish by back row forward Josh Navidi.

Penalties were traded by Biggar and Romain Ntamack and the Wales fly-half earned the lead from the tee early in the second half.

The visitors were in command when workaholic flanker Justin Tipuric created an opportunity that was finished off by wing Josh Adams.

Ntamack reduced the gap but Wales had to settle for a yellow card for France prop Mohamed Haouas for collapsing a driving lineout – there could have been no arguments with a penalty try – before Louis Rees-Zammit was denied by the TMO with a flying finish in the corner.

Willemse was dismissed to making contact with prop Wyn Jones’ eye but Wales could not close the game out.

Captain Charles Ollivon, who led from the front throughout, barged over but Pivac’s men had the ball with just over a minute left.

They were pinged for sealing off and the dashing hosts made them pay with Dulin worked over with the last play.