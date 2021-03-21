RESIDENTS of Caerphilly had an unusual visitor to an iconic attraction in the town this weekend, as a cat became stuck atop one of the towers of the castle.
Passers by stopped to take pictures of the stricken feline and took to social media to alert the authorities.
Martin Goodman, who sent pictures to the Argus, reported seeing the cat on his lofty perch at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.
However, this morning he said that attempts to rescue him had proved fruitless.
According to reports on social media, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out last night to rescue the cat but were unable to catch him.
Food has been left near his hiding place and the operation is thought to be continued today.
The cat does not appear to be injured, but the RSPCA have been contacted.