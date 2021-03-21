It is fantastic to see Wales leading the way in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Case numbers are currently low across the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area, where more than 220,000 people have received their first jab and around 60,000 have also had their second.

It is right to feel very positive about the direction we are moving in.

What should not be swept away on this wave of optimism though, is the need to hold the UK government to account for the various examples of cronyism, conflicts of interest and costly contracting that have marred the coronavirus response.

An incredible amount of money has been wasted throughout this crisis.

At a recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing I pressed the Department of Health and Social Care’s permanent secretary about the government’s use of private consultants during the pandemic.

It transpires that 900 private consultants are being paid an average of £1,000 a day to work on NHS England’s Test and Trace system – nearly £1m every day.

This is a Test and Trace system which is reported to have performed more poorly than ours here in Wales – where it was delivered by local authorities and health boards – and which has come under fire for its eye-watering £37bn price-tag and its “persistent reliance on consultants and temporary staff” – words used in a recent PAC report.

I have been concerned about the government’s handling of covid-19 contracts for some time, and raised it with Health Secretary Matt Hancock back in December.

He told me at the time that cronyism and profiteering had played “no part” in the government’s awarding of contracts.

Despite this, the Labour party recently calculated that nearly £2bn has now been spent awarding covid-19 contracts to companies with links to the Conservative Party.

The government has failed to publish details of 100 of its coronavirus contracts.

There have been examples of companies providing unsuitable PPE to frontline NHS staff, yet earning millions in profits from covid-19 contracts. But the government is refusing Labour’s call to publish the names of those companies which are in the fast lane for PPE contracts

This is not the behaviour of a straightforward and transparent government.

The government must take action to ramp up transparency, publish details of all outstanding contracts and the details of the companies in the VIP fast lane.

The Conservative party must clean up its approach to contracts and the cronyism at the heart of its outsourcing.