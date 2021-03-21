GWENT Police's rural crime team were investigating reports of nighthawking in Caerwent this morning.
Nighthawking is common name for metal detecting on protected historic sites without the permission of the landowner.
Despite the name, it can take place during the day too.
Removal of any item from this land without the landowner's permission can amount to theft.
"Lots of work being undertaken to raise awareness of this type of heritage crime on our protected historic sites," said a spokesperson on social medi.
"Grateful to the witness who called it in."
If you witness nighthawking or suspect it has taken place on your land, call the police on 101.