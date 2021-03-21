A FAR-WANDERING walrus, who made headlines after washing up in western Ireland recently, has come even closer to home, being spotted in south Pembrokeshire yesterday, March 20.
The rare marine mammal recently wowed astounded onlookers during its visit to the coast of County Kerry, and did the same at the undisclosed south Pembrokeshire beach yesterday.
Photographer Drew Buckley of Drew Buckley Photography captured the charming creature on camera in this lovely video.
It is believed the walrus is a young adult, but it is not possible to determine the gender, as both males and females have tusks.