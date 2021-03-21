THE weekly coronavirus case rate in Wales remains unchanged, at 42 per 100,000 people, for the second day in a row.

There has been one new coronavirus death confirmed again today in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), and there have been five in other parts of Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic now stands at 952, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is now 5,488.

There have been 46 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, out of 196 in Wales.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 40,969 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, out of 207,842 across Wales.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, 19; Newport, 13; Blaenau Gwent, 10; Torfaen, four and Monmouthshire, zero.

In Wales, by the end of yesterday, 1,258,769 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - and 338,959 people in Wales have now had a second dose.

Monmouthshire (18 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 16 - and still has the second lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (23.4) has the fifth lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (64.4) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, Newport (53.0) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (49.2) has the ninth highest rate.

Merthyr Tydfil (129.3) and Anglesey (114.2) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 27

Cardiff - 22

Caerphilly - 19

Newport - 13

Merthyr Tydfil - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Flintshire - 10

Blaenau Gwent - 10

Anglesey - nine

Conwy - nine

Gwynedd - seven

Powys - seven

Carmarthenshire - six

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Wrexham - five

Bridgend- five

Pembrokeshire - four

Torfaen - four

Denbighshire - three

Ceredigion - one

Monmouthshire - zero

Unknown location - zero

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.